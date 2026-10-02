SVG represented by Minister Huggins at Caribbean Agriculture and Fisheries meetings in Jamaica

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is being represented at the 20th Caribbean Week of Agriculture, taking place in Jamaica.

Minister of Fisheries, Hon. Conroy Huggins is attending the event, which is being held with the theme: The New FACE of Caribbean Food Systems, focusing on Food Security, Agri-Business, Climate Smart Technologies and Export Expansion.

Minister Huggins also participated in the Special Meeting of the Ministerial Council of the Caribbean Regional Fisheries Mechanism (CRFM).

He tells NBC News he was involved in productive deliberations with key stakeholders.

Minister Huggins says he’s optimistic about the future policy direction of the fisheries sector in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the region.

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