SVG POST celebrates 23rd anniversary, highlights evolving role of postal service

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Postal Corporation (SVG POST) is celebrating its 23rd Anniversary with a series of activities.

The activities are also being held to coincide with World Post Day to be observed on Friday 9th October, 2026.

Speaking on NBC Radio this morning Assistant Director with responsibility for Operations at the Postal Corporation, Raphique Samuel says the activities will provide an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of the postal service.

Mr. Samuel highlighted the evolving role of the Postal service, which has served generations of Vincentians over the years.

Later today, SVG Post will host an in-house Staff Awards and Long-Service Recognition Ceremony to recognize employees for outstanding performance and years of dedicated service.

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