Final arrangements are being put in place, as the Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation and Sustainable Development prepares for the start of the 2026–2027 Cruise Tourism Season.

This week the Ministry convened a Cruise Tourism Task Force meeting at the NIS Conference Room, to fine-tune preparations for the upcoming Season.

The meeting was attended by stakeholders from the Ministry of Tourism, the SVG Tourism Authority, National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority, the Modern Port Operating Company, Cruise Agents and other cross-sectoral agencies.

The discussion focused on the 2026–2027 Cruise Call Schedule, Cruise Care Protocols, Port Security, Site fees, and visitor experiences across St. Vincent and Grenadines.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is expected to receive over 350 port calls and 8 inaugural visits during the 2026/27 Cruise Ship Season.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related