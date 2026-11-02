Agriculture Ministry moving ahead with plans to establish Cannabis Testing Laboratory in SVG

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Transformation is moving ahead with plans for the establishment of a cannabis laboratory in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The announcement was made by Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Israel Bruce, during an address at the CannaBiz SVG Festival 2026, held at here last week.

Minister Bruce said the Office of the Attorney General has completed its first review, paving the way for the Medicinal Cannabis Authority to move forward with the establishment of the cannabis lab.

He noted that the facility will position St. Vincent and the Grenadines as a leader in the Cannabis Industry within the OECS and the wider Caribbean.

Minister Bruce also highlighted the importance of public-private partnerships in strengthening the agricultural sector in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He said collaboration between government and private stakeholders is essential to driving innovation, increasing investment opportunities, and ensuring sustainable growth within the industry.

The CannaBiz SVG Festival 2026 was hosted by the Medicinal Cannabis Authority of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines from October 29 to 31.

The programme included a medicinal cannabis conference, a trade exhibition and expo, and a National Youth Symposium

The festival was held with the theme “Cultivating Strategic Partnerships for Co-operation and Trade.”

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