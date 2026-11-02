RSVG Police Force to host 43rd Passing Out Parade for recruits this week

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force will host its 43rd Passing Out Parade of Police Recruits this Thursday November 5, with the theme: “Forged Through Discipline, United in Service.”

The Parade will be held at the Arnos Vale Stadium, from 3:00pm, and will mark the successful completion of training of the Recruits and recognize the discipline, commitment and readiness of the Recruits to serve the people of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The feature address at the event will be delivered by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Disaster Management and Immigration, Major the Hon St. Clair Leacock.

Educator Ronnie Richardson will be the guest speaker.

Thursday’s Parade will be preceded by an Inaugural Induction and Cocktail Ceremony to welcome recruits of Course 43 into the Police Force and reinforce the values, ethics and professional standards expected of Police Officers.

The Induction and Cocktail Ceremony is slated for this Wednesday, November 4, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on the Second Floor of the Kingstown Vegetable Market.

The programme will include addresses by the leadership of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

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