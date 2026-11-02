SVG to launch Digital Border System as part of the Love SVG 100 projects initiative

The Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation and Sustainable Development is set to implement a Digital Border Solution as part of its Love SVG 100 Projects initiative.

The announcement was made by Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation and Sustainable Development, Dr. Hon. Kishore Shallow, during a recent radio programme.

Dr. Shallow said the new initiative followed a visit to St. Kitts and Nevis by a delegation from St. Vincent and the Grenadines, led by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry responsible for National Security, Immigration and Disaster Management, Michelle Forbes, along with the Chief Immigration Officer.

Minister Shallow noted that St. Kitts and Nevis has the leading application software solution in the Caribbean.

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