The Passports and Immigration Department in St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be hosting a week of activities to commemorate 20 years of dedicated service.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face programmehis morning, the First Chief Immigration Officer Randolf Rodgers, said the Department is celebrating a significant milestone and noted that it has evolved over the years in carrying out its responsibilities.

The current Chief Immigration Officer, Pederico Harry said the Department will be hosting a Church Service as part of the anniversary celebrations.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related