The World Chamber of Entrepreneurs for Economic Development (WENCHAM) Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Chapter, hosted a “BioHacking for Entrepreneurs and Professionals” last Saturday October 31, at the Comsport Sporting and Entertainment Facility at Arnos Vale.

BioHacking for Entrepreneurs and Professionals, was an innovative and interactive health and wellness fair, designed to help this country’s entrepreneurs, professionals and individuals prioritize their health by evaluating their bodies, minds and habits in a fun way, while inspiring them to upgrade their lives.

Johnny Straker tells us more in today’s Special report.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related