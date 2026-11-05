Culture Minister calls for greater efforts to identify and develop young talent across SVG

Minister of Culture, Hon. Kashacka Cupid would like to see greater efforts made to discover the hidden talents of young people throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Minister raised the issue during his address at the launch of the Bank of SVG National Performing Arts Festival, Wednesday at the Memorial Hall.

Minister Cupid said extraordinary talent exists throughout the nation, and these individuals must be given the opportunity to develop their craft.

Minister Cupid however stressed that raw ability alone cannot guarantee success.

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