Prime Minister Friday holds bilateral talks with Kenyan and Rwandan leaders at Commonwealth Meeting

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Godwin Friday is continuing to hold bilateral talks with leaders and other officials, on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Antigua and Barbuda.

This week, the Prime Minister held bilateral talks with Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya, Prof. Kithure Kindiki.

According to the API, the meeting focused on trade and investment opportunities, cultural exchange, and a general spirit of co-operation among both nations.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs, Hon. Dwight Fitzgerald Bramble, High Commissioner of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to the United Kingdom His Excellency Brereton Horne and Ambassador Kevin Hope attended the meeting.

Prime Minister Friday also met with His Excellency Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda to discuss opportunities for collaboration.

The discussions highlighted the importance of strategic partnerships in advancing sustainable development and economic progress, and focused on trade, investment, training and knowledge exchange.

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