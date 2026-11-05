NTRC hosts stakeholder workshop to review emergency alerting workflows and institutional flows

The National Telecommunication Regulatory Commission NTRC is hosting a stakeholder workshop on the Building Resilient Early Warning and Risk Communication Capacity Through Cell Broadcast Project.

The two-day workshop is being held at the NEMO Conference room to review current emergency alerting workflows and institutional flows.

Director of the NTRC, Apollo Knights said the initiative is aimed at strengthening public safety and disaster preparedness through modern telecommunications technology.

The project is also being implemented in Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis and St. Lucia.

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