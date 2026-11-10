Chief Immigration Officer outlines security measures to address issue of fraudulent passport applications

Chief Immigration Officer, Pederico Harry has outlined some of the security measures in place to address the issue of fraudulent passport applications.

Speaking with NBC News, Mr. Harry said when individuals apply for a passport for the first time, background checks are conducted as part of the verification process.

Mr. Pederico said a number of security features are in place, to ensure that the Vincentian passport is protected against fraud and unauthorized use.

The Passports and Immigration Department is this year celebrating 20 years since the Department was separated from the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

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