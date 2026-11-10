Government taking steps to ensure that the RSVGPF retains its trained and experienced personnel

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be taking steps to ensure that the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is able to retain its trained and experienced personnel.

This assurance came from Prime Minister Dr. the Hon Godwin Friday, as he addressed the 43rd Passing Out Parade of the Police Force, last Thursday.

The Prime Minister said the Government will be working closely with the leadership of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force to address this issue.

One hundred and nine Recruits officially joined the ranks of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, during last week’s Passing Out Parade.

The ceremony was held with the theme: Forged Through Discipline, United in Service.

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