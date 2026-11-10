FAO donates agricultural equipment to SVG Community College

Deputy Director of the Division of Technical and Vocational Education of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College, Veronica Luke has welcomed a move to introduce more young Vincentians to modern agriculture.

This follows the handover of a complete greenhouse and Nutrient Film Technique (NFT) Hydroponic System to the Division, from the Food and Agriculture Organisation, FAO.

Miss Luke expressed gratitude on behalf of the staff and students for the investment. She said the handover marks an important milestone in creating new opportunities for practical training and skills development in agriculture.

Miss Luke said the College has a responsibility to expose students to emerging agricultural technologies.

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