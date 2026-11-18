Chairman of the Board of Directors, of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Postal Corporation (SVG Post) Marlon Bute, has explained how the Corporation can remain relevant in the current changing global environment.

Mr. Bute was speaking at Tuesday’s Stakeholder Engagement Session hosted by SVG Post and the Jamaican technology company Yassuh , at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown.

He noted that the Corporation can remain useful by providing a valuable service to local businesses.

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