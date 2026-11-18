The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority has been meeting with airline and travel trade partners at the World Travel Market (WTM) London to discuss air access from the United Kingdom and develop opportunities for more UK travellers to experience several islands in a single visit.

The trade show took place from 3 to 5 November at ExCeL London.

The Vincentian delegation was led by the Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation and Sustainable Development, Dr. Hon Kishore Shallow.

It included Chief Executive Officer of the Tourism Authority Shafia London, Director of Commercial Shelly John and UK Trade and PR Representative Jules Ugo.

Minister Shallow attended the WTM Ministers’ Summit, held in partnership with UN Tourism and the World Travel & Tourism Council, while CEO Shafia London attended the inaugural WTM Leaders’ Summit.

In interviews with travel trade and consumer media, the delegation highlighted experiences across the destination’s three tourism pillars, Nature and Adventure, Culture and Celebration, and Marine Paradise, supported by a new media kit featuring the SET YOUR SPIRIT FREE brand.

Discussions held with airlines focused on supporting existing service and exploring longer term opportunities to improve access from the UK.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related