Vincentian attorney René Baptiste, was awarded an honorary Doctor of Laws on November 14, by the University of the West Indies Global Campus, recognizing her contributions to law, journalism, governance and culture.

Dr. Baptiste has practised law since 1976 and established her own firm, Baptiste & Co, in 1986 and has helped to develop St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ offshore financial-services sector.

She ecame the first woman from the Vincentian Bar elected to Parliament in 2001.

Speaking with NBC News, Dr. Baptiste expressed what the achievement means for her professionally and personally.

Miss Baptiste encourages young practitioners who aspire to pursue higher education to do research and read more.

As Minister of Tourism and Culture, she established several cultural institutions, including the National Cultural Foundation, National Sound Archives and Carnival Development Corporation, while helping transform the national carnival into Vincy Mas.

Known as “Mama Culture,” Baptiste also became the founding Speaker of the OECS Assembly in 2012.

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