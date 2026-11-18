The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is continuing to strengthen its commitment to community policing and crime prevention through ongoing engagement with residents across the country.

The Police Force hosted a community meeting at the Brighton Methodist Primary School last Saturday November 14th, to discuss crime, security, and the role which members of the community can play in protecting their neighborhoods.

Delivering remarks at the event, Minister of the Family, Gender Affairs, Persons with Disabilities, Labour, and Local Government, Hon. Laverne Gibson-Velox emphasized the importance of neighbourly love.

Minister Gibson-Velox encouraged residents to build stronger relationships with law enforcement officials and take a more active role in safeguarding their communities.

Parliamentary Representative for East St. George and Minister of the Family, Gender Affairs, Persons with Disabilities, Labour, and Local Government, Hon. Laverne Gibson-Velox.

The community meeting formed part of ongoing efforts by the Police Force to foster collaboration between law enforcement and residents in addressing crime and promoting safer communities throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Meanwhile, residents of Diamond Estate have taken a significant step toward strengthening community safety with the official launch of the Diamond Estate Neighbourhood Watch Group.

The group was formally established on Sunday, November 15, and consists of approximately 22 members dedicated to promoting crime prevention, community awareness, and cooperation with law enforcement.

During the inaugural meeting, Dominic Stowe was selected to serve as President, while Justice of the Peace Renrick Baynes was appointed Deputy President.

The formation of the Neighbourhood Watch Group provides residents with a structured platform through which they can share concerns, support crime-prevention initiatives, and maintain closer communication with the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

The initiative reflects the understanding that effective community policing depends on trust, communication, and active citizen participation. Through the Neighbourhood Watch programme, residents are encouraged to work collectively in safeguarding their community and promoting a culture of vigilance and responsibility.

The Police Force has commendsed the residents of Diamond Estate for their commitment to community safety and encourages other communities throughout Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to establish similar groups tailored to their own needs and circumstances.

The Diamond Estate Neighbourhood Watch Group will be guided by its motto: “Crime Prevention Is All Ah We Business.”

Residents are also reminded of the RSVGPF’s public safety message:

“See Something, Hear Something and Say Something.”

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