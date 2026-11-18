Prime Minister Dr. Hon Godwin Friday will attend the National Garifuna Settlement Day celebrations in Belize tomorrow, as a guest of the Government of Belize.

A release from the Office of the Prime Minister says the invitation, extended by Belize’s Prime Minister, Hon. John Briceño, recognises the deep historical and cultural ties between the two countries and the special place of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in the history of the Garifuna people.

Saint Vincent, known to the Garifuna people as Yurumein, is their ancestral homeland.

After resisting British colonial rule, thousands of Garifuna ancestors were forcibly removed from mainland Saint Vincent and detained on Balliceaux.

Their descendants eventually established communities across Central America, including Belize, where their language, traditions and cultural identity have endured for generations.

National Garifuna Settlement Day commemorates the arrival of the Garinagu in Belize and celebrates their resilience, cultural heritage and significant contributions to Belizean society.

The release says Prime Minister Friday’s participation in the celebrations carries particular significance as a representative of the Garifuna ancestral homeland, honouring the enduring connection between Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Garifuna communities in Belize and across the region.

The visit also offers an opportunity to strengthen the longstanding friendship between Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Belize, and to encourage closer co-operation in cultural heritage preservation, education and people-to-people exchanges.

The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines remains committed to recognising this shared history and to supporting efforts to preserve the Garifuna language, traditions and cultural identity for future generations.

The Prime Minister is accompanied by his wife, Ave Friday; Hon. Shevern John, Minister of Social Welfare, Community Empowerment, Ecclesiastical Affairs and National Heritage; and Inspector Desrick Quashie, Head of the Prime Minister’s Security Detail.

During the Prime Minister’s absence from the State, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Disaster Management and Immigration, Major Hon St. Clair Leacock, will act as Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Friday is expected to return to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on Sunday, 22 November.

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