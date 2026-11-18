Residents in St.Vincent and the Grenadines are being urged to carefully investigate online investment platforms such as adselect.net, before committing any money, as authorities warn that fraudulent schemes often promise high returns to lure unsuspecting victims.

Speaking on radio this week, Sergeant Syon Shoy, Officer in Charge of the Information Technology Department and the Cyber Crime Unit of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, cautioned the public to verify the legitimacy of online investment opportunities before investing.

Sergeant Shoy also warned that scammers frequently use social media and personal connections to gain the trust of potential victims.

Sergeant Syon Shoy, Officer in Charge of the Information Technology Department and the Cyber Crime Unit of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

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