Primary School Performing Arts

Primary School Performing Arts

The Primary School Performing Arts Festival was launched on Tuesday, with Jacqueline Blake-Browne, Senior Education Officer for Primary Schools, making a call for Teachers, Parents and Guardians to allow and facilitate the participation of students in the Festival. The Festival will begin on Tuesday February 7th and Mrs. Blake-Browne said that it is important to…

SVGCC and Holland College Signing

SVGCC and Holland College Signing

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Holland College located on Prince Edward Island in Canada. At the signing ceremony which took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Conference Room, St. Clair Jimmy Prince, Minister of Education, said the MOU will focus on…

North Leeward Community Outreach Program

North Leeward Community Outreach Program

A major program, the "North Leeward Community Outreach Program" (NLCOP), aimed at improving the lives of residents in North Leeward was launched last Saturday January 21st. Carlos James, Government Senator and Coordinator of the programme, said under this program they will be launching a number of self-help initiatives commencing from this Saturday January 28th and…