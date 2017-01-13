The East Caribbean Group of Companies ECGC, has made a donation of 50-thousand dollars to the World Pediatric Project, WPP, to assist with its medical programmes in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and throughout the Caribbean. This morning the cheque was handed over by Osmond Davy, Chief Executive Officer of ECGC, during a ceremony held… Continue Reading →
Small Craft Operators and persons who may be thinking of having a sea bath this weekend are being advised to stay out of the sea, as the local Meteorological Office says a High-Surf Advisory and Small-Craft Warning are in effect for St. Vincent and the Grenadines until 6:00pm on Sunday. According to the Met Office,…
The Ministry of Agriculture is moving forward with its Agri-Export Strategy Initiative, as it prepares to send off a shipment of agricultural produce to Trinidad and Tobago this weekend. Tomorrow's shipment follows on the heels of one which left on December 23rd last year. The announcement was made by Saboto Caesar, Minister of Agriculture during…
Two goals by Gaston Douglas and one from Sebastian Forde gave The Expendables Masters of Barrouallie a 3-1 win over Murray Village Masters last night in the National Lotteries Authority SVG Masters Football Tournament at Victoria Park. Abi Davis netted the goal for Murray Village Masters. A Cleus Cadougan goal gave Sion Hill Masters…
The Traffic Branch Department of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force said there was an increase in the number of reported accidents in 2016 compared to 2015. Last year (2016) there were 938 reported accidents, an upsurge from 845 reported accidents in 2015. Of the 845 reported accidents recorded in 2015, 176…
Some fifty children have been assessed by the team of medical practitioners currently conducting a General Surgery Mission by the World Pediatric Project, WPP. The Mission is led by Dr. Jeffrey Luckesh, a Pediatric General Surgeon who said 12 children have been selected for surgeries to be carried out this week. Dr. Lukesh said that…
Saboto Caesar, Minister of Agriculture said the Agricultural Sector is preparing to take advantage of the opportunities that will open up for the sector, with the opening of the International Airport at Argyle next month. Minister Caesar made the point, during a News Briefing held this week to discuss progress being made in relation to…