The Primary School Performing Arts Festival was launched on Tuesday, with Jacqueline Blake-Browne, Senior Education Officer for Primary Schools, making a call for Teachers, Parents and Guardians to allow and facilitate the participation of students in the Festival. The Festival will begin on Tuesday February 7th and Mrs. Blake-Browne said that it is important to…
The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Holland College located on Prince Edward Island in Canada. At the signing ceremony which took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Conference Room, St. Clair Jimmy Prince, Minister of Education, said the MOU will focus on…
A major program, the "North Leeward Community Outreach Program" (NLCOP), aimed at improving the lives of residents in North Leeward was launched last Saturday January 21st. Carlos James, Government Senator and Coordinator of the programme, said under this program they will be launching a number of self-help initiatives commencing from this Saturday January 28th and…
The final round of preliminary matches in the National Lotteries Authority SVG Masters Football Tournament were played last night at Victoria Park. The Expendables Masters of Barrouallie and Calliaqua Masters played to a goalless draw. Layou Masters and Bequia Masters played to a 1-1 draw. Layou Masters benefitted from and goal scored by Bequia Masters…
The year 2016 is reported to have been a challenging one for the Forestry Department in the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, due mainly to both natural and man-made hazards. Cornelius Richards, Senior Forestry Supervisor, gave this assessment as he discussed issues relating to forest management during the Face to Face programme aired on…
The Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure for the year 2017 will be presented in Parliament next week Monday. The Prime Minister made the announcement during a News Conference yesterday. Dr. Gonsalves said the debate on the 2017 Estimates will take place on Monday January 30th, and will be preceded by a meeting of the Finance…
Four entities have indicated an interest in managing the Buccament Bay Resort, which was closed late last year. The disclosure came from Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves during a News Conference yesterday. The Prime Minister noted that interest in the Resort appears to be growing. He stated that one of them is regional while the…