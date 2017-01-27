The new Police Co-operative Credit Union Corporate Headquarters will be officially opened tomorrow. The office is now located on Bay Street in Kingstown, in the former Voyager building. The ceremony will here remarks from several Officials in the Credit Union Sector; the keynote address will be delivered by Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr…. Continue Reading →
Saboto Caesar, Minister of Agriculture, said his Ministry is on a quest to intensify Livestock Farming in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. As part of this mission, the Ministry will be receiving assistance from Prince Edward Island to develop this country's Cattle Industry. Minister Ceasar said the two countries will be involved in Embryo transplant….
Sir Louis Straker, Foreign Affairs Minister, highlighted the major benefits that the Mt. Wynne Peters Hope Resort and Villas Project will bring to Central Leeward community. Sir Louis, who is also the Parliamentary Representative, urged the residents to be prepared as there will be job creation opportunities and announced the commencement of a million-dollar Blackfish…
The Embassy of the Republic of China on Taiwan will host a series of information sessions next month, to enlighten students and other young persons on the 2017 Taiwan Scholarship Programmes. A release from the Embassy stated that the first session will be held on Wednesday February 1st at the Division of Arts Sciences and…
Local Trade Union Leaders will be meeting with Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves to discuss their concerns, ahead of the presentation of the 2017 Budget. Dr. Gonsalves announced at a News Conference this week that he would also be meeting with Farmers and Fisherfolk and local Business Leaders, ahead of the Budget. The 2017 Budget…
Camillo Gonsalves, Minister of Technology, said the lack of fast and reliable broadband service is one of the main factors limiting foreign investments in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. A series of public consultations to commence on January 31st, to solicit feed-back from Vincentians on a draft National Broadband Plan. Minister Gonsalves said access to…
The final round of preliminary matches in the National Lotteries Authority SVG Masters Football Tournament were played last night at Victoria Park. The Expendables Masters of Barrouallie and Calliaqua Masters played to a goalless draw. Layou Masters and Bequia Masters played to a 1-1 draw. Layou Masters benefitted from an own goal by Bequia Masters…