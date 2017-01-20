The Fourth I-Square competition hosted by the National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC) culminated yesterday with a Prize Giving and Awards Ceremony hosted by the NTRC, under the theme “Ideas and Innovations”. Northern Lights of the Mountain View Adventist Academy Secondary School have secured the top positions in the Secondary Idea and mobile applications categories. The… Continue Reading →
The 2017 National Budget will be presented in Parliament on Monday February 6th. According to information from the House of Assembly, Parliament will meet on Monday February 6th from four in the afternoon for the start of the Budget session. The Budget presentation will be preceded by the Throne Speech from Governor General Sir Frederick
Ellsworth Dacon, Director of the Energy Unit in the Prime Minister's Office, has disclosed while delivering remarks at the opening of a two day conference on Electric Mobility, that 90-percent of this country's energy supply comes from fossil fuels, with over 50% of the fuel imports being utilized in the transportation industry. Mr. Dacon said
Special Olympic St. Vincent and the Grenadines will hold a Kick It Football Clinic at the Layou Playing Field at 2 pm tomorrow. It is part of the United Sports Programme of Special Olympics St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The Programme is open to anyone with an interest in Football, and they can register to
Sion Hill Masters and Layou Masters played to a two all draw last night in the National Lotteries Authority SVG Masters Football Tournament at Victoria Park. Osbert Richards and Carlos Richards scored a goal each for Sion Hill Masters. Lawrence Joseph netted both goals for Layou Masters. A goal each by Rohan Stephens, Curtis
12-matches are on the cards to be played this weekend in the National Lotteries Authority Neil Williams Twenty/20 Cricket Championships at several venues. Tomorrow's matches beginning at 2 pm will see Smashers facing Radcliffe Too at the Arnos Vale (1) Playing Field, while at Arnos Vale (2), Guardian General Saints will meet North Leeward. Also
The Garifuna Heritage Foundation said Vincentians will be in awe when they witness what is in store for this year's International Garifuna Summit which will take place from March 6th to the 15th to coincide with National Heroes and Heritage Month. This year's activities will take under the theme: Celebrating Our Indigenous History, Heritage and