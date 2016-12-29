The World Pediatric Project (WPP) said it will be hosting an extensive program of work in St. Vincent and the Grenadines for 2017. World Pediatric Project (WPP), Director for the Eastern Caribbean – Jaqueline Brown King said they are currently preparing to host their first mission which runs from January 7th to 14th. Mrs. Browne-King… Continue Reading →
Local Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Kamari Neptune also known as Cam of Campden Park. Reports are that Neptune, said to be in his 30s was shot to death in the Redemption Sharpes area early this morning. His death brings to 38 the number of homicides for the year.
The National Insurance Services (N.I.S.) is currently preparing to host a year-long program of activities to celebrate its 30th Anniversary in 2017. Executive Director of the National Insurance Services (N.IS), Reginald Thomas tells NBC News the milestone is being observed under the theme “Financially sound and customer friendly, NIS turns 30”. Mr. Thomas said while… Continue Reading →
Shaunelle McKenzie is currently representing St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the 2016 Regional Calypso Competition. The competition is expected to take place at Festival village in Monsteratt 8 pm tonight in the Queen of Queens Regional Calypso Monarch competition. Ms. McKenzie will be among 8 contestants who would vie for the title of regional… Continue Reading →
A Lowman’s Hill resident was scheduled to appear at the Serious Offences Court this morning in connection with a stabbing incident which occurred yesterday. Police say Lavern Prince of Lowman’s Bay/Buddy Gutter, has been charged for maliciously wounding her son, during the incident yesterday. According to the Police report, Prince is alleged to have stabbed… Continue Reading →
A 14 year old female student has been sentenced to 12 years in prison, after being found guilty of murdering a 15 year old female student during an incident which took place here last year. The incident occurred on Thursday June 18th 2015, between 5pm and 6pm in Lowman’s Leeward. At the time of the… Continue Reading →
The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, said there were no reports of any major criminal activity during the holiday weekend. Clauston Francis, Acting Superintendent of Police, who told NBC News today that the weekend was relatively a quiet one and thanked the public for their support. Meanwhile, the Traffic Branch Department within… Continue Reading →