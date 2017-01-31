Airport Tremendous Promise

News,
Airport Tremendous Promise

During a radio discussion programme on Sunday which reviewed the Argyle International Airport project, from the start to completion, it was reported that thousands of persons have been touring the International Airport at Argyle over the past two weeks, as preparations continue for the official opening of the facility on Tuesday February 14th. Prime Minister… Continue Reading →

Estimates Presentation

News, ,
Estimates Presentation

The 2017 Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure were presented in Parliament this morning by Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Dr. Ralph Gonsalves. The Prime Minister said the Budgetary Estimates for the 2017 fiscal year, amount to 976-million, 943-thousand 437-dollars. This figure represents a 7-percent increase over the approved Budget fort 2016. Dr. Gonsalves said… Continue Reading →