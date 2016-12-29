NIS 30th Anniversary

News,
NIS 30th Anniversary

The National Insurance Services (N.I.S.) is currently preparing to host a year-long program of activities to celebrate its 30th Anniversary in 2017. Executive Director of the National Insurance Services (N.IS), Reginald Thomas tells NBC News the milestone is being observed under the theme “Financially sound and customer friendly, NIS turns 30”. Mr. Thomas said while… Continue Reading →

Regional Calypso Competition

News,
Regional Calypso Competition

Shaunelle McKenzie is currently representing St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the 2016 Regional Calypso Competition. The competition is expected to take place at Festival village in Monsteratt 8 pm tonight in the Queen of Queens Regional Calypso Monarch competition. Ms. McKenzie will be among 8 contestants who would vie for the title of regional… Continue Reading →