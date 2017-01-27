New PCCU Headquarters

The new Police Co-operative Credit Union Corporate Headquarters will be officially opened tomorrow. The office is now located on Bay Street in Kingstown, in the former Voyager building. The ceremony will here remarks from several Officials in the Credit Union Sector; the keynote address will be delivered by Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr…. Continue Reading →

Sir Louis Straker, Foreign Affairs Minister, highlighted the major benefits that the Mt. Wynne Peters Hope Resort and Villas Project will bring to Central Leeward community. Sir Louis, who is also the Parliamentary Representative, urged the residents to be prepared as there will be job creation opportunities and announced the commencement of a million-dollar Blackfish… Continue Reading →

Camillo Gonsalves, Minister of Technology, said the lack of fast and reliable broadband service is one of the main factors limiting foreign investments in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. A series of public consultations to commence on January 31st, to solicit feed-back from Vincentians on a draft National Broadband Plan. Minister Gonsalves said access to… Continue Reading →