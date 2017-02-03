The Annual Youth Month activities hosted by the Methodist Church in St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be officially launched this weekend. This year’s activities will be held from February 4th to March 11th, under the theme “Renewed in Christ: Pressing toward the Goal”. Jerand Phills, President of the Youth Commission of the Kingstown/Chateaubelair Circuit… Continue Reading →
An appeal has been made here for the revitalization of Neighbourhood Watch Groups across St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The appeal has come from Clauston Francis, Acting Superintendent of Police (ASP), who said Neighbourhood Watch groups are an important element in reducing crime, and he made a special appeal for groups that have been dormant…
The Medical Association in St. Vincent and the Grenadines has issued a call for men and women to conduct screenings for early detection of breast and prostate cancer. As the nation joins the rest of the world in observing world Cancer day, tomorrow February 4th, Dr. Rosalind Ambrose, President of the Medical Association, said early…
* SV United defeated Sparta FC 1-nil at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown yesterday in a Quarter-final match of the Hairoun National Lotteries North East Knockout Football Championship. The last Quarter-final of the Knockout Championship will be played this afternoon at a 4:15pm between Biabou FC and Jebelles Chapmans also at the Chili Playing…
QCESCO had the better of 3J's Valley Strikers yesterday, beating them 32-21 in the Vita/GECCU Richland Park Netball Championship at the Hard Court of the Richland Park Government School. The Championship will continue at the weekend. Tomorrow 4 pm, High Park United will meet Youngsters of Barrouallie, then at 5 pm, Young Strugglers will oppose…
Vincentians are again being encouraged to attend a series of public consultations being held across the country to solicit feed-back on a draft National Broadband Plan. The consultations are being facilitated by the Ministry of Technology and the National telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC). Kyron Duncan, Administrator of the Universal Service Fund (USF) at the NTRC,…
A newly-formed local organization is seeking to provide much-needed support to victims of cancer in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. This is the aim of SCORCH – Surviving Strong, Courageous, Optimistic, Resilient, Confident and Hopeful in spite of, which was founded in 2014. The theme of this year's World Cancer Day, "We Can, I Can."…