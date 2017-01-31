The Returning Nationals SVG continues to make its contribution to the Argyle International Airport (AIA) project, which will be officially opened for business on February 14th. The group presented a donation of $15,000 to the AIA Contributory Fund at a ceremony at the airport site yesterday. Nyoka Clouden, President of the Returning Nationals SVG, said… Continue Reading →
A Military Parade and Flag Raising Ceremony will be held on Monday February 13th prior to the official opening of the Argyle International Airport slated for Tuesday February 14th. As part of the Media and Promotional Campaign leading up to the Opening of the Argyle International Airport on February 14th, the Agency For Public Information… Continue Reading →
A number of industry professionals have commended Interactive Media Limited for the launch of “The Best OF SVG” Campaign, which will take place through the Searchlight Newspaper. The program will see Vincentians voting for what they consider the best St. Vincent and the Grenadines has to offer in a total of one hundred and fifteen… Continue Reading →
* Layou beat North Windward 3-nil on Sunday at Victoria Park to clinch the Senior Men’s Title of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation Championships. In the Women’s Final, West Kingstown defeated South Leeward 1-nil to win that Title. * North Leeward gained a 2-1 victory over Layou to clinch the Under-18s Title,… Continue Reading →
High Park United, Young Strugglers, J & G Scorchers, and Sea Operation Nar Fren Dem won matches at the weekend in the Vita Malt/GECCU Richland Park Netball Championship at the Hard Court of the Richland Park Government School. On Saturday, High Park United dominated their match against 3J’s Valley Strikers beating them 109-18, and Young… Continue Reading →
During a radio discussion programme on Sunday which reviewed the Argyle International Airport project, from the start to completion, it was reported that thousands of persons have been touring the International Airport at Argyle over the past two weeks, as preparations continue for the official opening of the facility on Tuesday February 14th. Prime Minister… Continue Reading →
The 2017 Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure were presented in Parliament this morning by Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Dr. Ralph Gonsalves. The Prime Minister said the Budgetary Estimates for the 2017 fiscal year, amount to 976-million, 943-thousand 437-dollars. This figure represents a 7-percent increase over the approved Budget fort 2016. Dr. Gonsalves said… Continue Reading →