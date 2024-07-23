The Government of St. Vincent and The Grenadines is set to hold a public consultation with the parents from the Southern Grenadines On Union Island this Thursday July 25TH 2024, to deal directly with matters concerning the education of students for the new school term.

Speaking on radio recently, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said that the interest of the children is of paramount concern.

Due to the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl, The government is currently exploring the option of having all the students from the Southern Grenadines attend school at a single location on the mainland.

There are approximately 450 students attending the Mary Hutchinson Primary School, the Stephanie Browne Primary School and the Union Island Secondary School.

2.5 million dollars have already been allocated to retrofit and expand the former teachers college/medical school quarters at Arnos Vale, to house the over 400 students from the Southern Grenadines for the new school term.

Work is expected to commence on the facility today, Monday July 22, 2024.

