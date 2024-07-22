Security operations in the Southern Grenadines post Hurricane Beryl is ongoing, with police also being involved in the humanitarian efforts on the islands.

Acting Commissioner of Police Enville Williams speaking at a press conference last week said that in the initial stage after the passage of Hurricane Beryl a contingent of police were sent to the Grenadines to ensure the safety and security of the residents.

Williams added that the Police Force was augmented by a 25 person contingent from the Regional Security System.

Williams said that although police were impacted by the passage of the storm, there is still a job to do, assisting persons affected by the storm.

