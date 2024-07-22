Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Saboto Caesar has issued a call for backyard farmers to ramp up their production.

In an interview with NBC News, Minister Caesar said the Ministry is preparing to spearhead a large scale distribution of seedlings within the next month.

This is being done in the wake of damage caused to the agricultural and fisheries sector by Hurricane Beryl.

The Minister further said that the Ministry has the experience within the country and will be partnering with international countries and organizations to begin the recovery efforts.

