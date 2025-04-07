Eleven more scholarships will be made available to Vincentian students to pursue studies in Romania.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves made the announcement during a Media Conference which was held this morning to provide an update on his visit to Romania.

Prime Minister Gonsalves encouraged Vincentians to apply for the fully funded Scholarships.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said he signed five individual agreements with Officials in Romania.

