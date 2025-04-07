The Ministry of Agriculture is making major efforts to ramp up food production locally.

This is in light of the ten percent baseline tariff announced by US President Donald Trump, to take effect at United States Seaports, Airports and customs warehouses.

Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar says in order to mitigate the impact of the new tariff regime, food must always be available, affordable and accessible to the population.

Minister Caesar says efforts are underway to carry out renovations at various Buying Depots to improve efficiency of the food supply chain.

