Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves will leave the State today for Honduras to attend the Ninth Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

The Summit will be held in Honduras on April 9th and will focus on Integration, Peacekeeping and Migration.

The Heads will discuss the approval of a Declaration, which will guide the political and integration efforts of Latin America and the Caribbean,

A highlight of the meeting will be the handover of the Pro Tempore Presidency of CELAC to Colombian President Gustavo Petro.

Under Honduras’ leadership, CELAC held summits on Agriculture, Energy, Food Security, Women’s Empowerment, and Social Development.

The bloc also established dialogue platforms with China, India, Türkiye, the European Union, the African Union, and the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Prime Minister Gonsalves will be accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Frederick Stephenson and this country’s Ambassador to Cuba, Ellsworth John.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related