Today marks fifty years since the formation of the Sion Hill Sports and Cultural Club.

And, the Club will host a Mini Concert this afternoon to celebrate this milestone under the theme “Golden Jubilee – Honouring the Past – Shaping the Future”.

Member of the 50th Anniversary Organizing Committee, Earl Cabba Bennett says the Concert is scheduled to begin at five this afternoon.

Bennett says three major activities will be held as part of the Golden Jubilee celebration.

