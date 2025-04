MR JULIAN AUGUSTUS JOHN better known as BELL TONE of Lowmans Leeward formerly of Byera and Richland Park died on Sunday March 16th at the age of 85. The funeral takes place on Saturday April 12th at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Days Saints, Kingstown Park. The viewing begins at noon. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at the Lowmans Leeward Cemetery.

