MS JOYCE ADVIRA ROBERTSON better known as JOYCE BURKE of Reversion, Barrouallie died on Friday July 5th at the age of 81. The funeral takes place on Saturday August 3rd at the Kingdom Life Ministries, Barrouallie. The body lies at the church from 1:00 pm. The Service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Glebe Hill Cemetery.

