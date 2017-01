The 2017 National Budget will be presented in Parliament on Monday February 6th.

According to information from the House of Assembly, Parliament will meet on Monday February 6th from four in the afternoon for the start of the Budget session.

The Budget presentation will be preceded by the Throne Speech from Governor General Sir Frederick Ballantyne, who will declare the Second Session of the Tenth Parliament Open.









