Second Murder

Police have launched an investigation into the murder of Philan Gordon, a 35-year-old resident of Barrouallie, whose death has been recorded as the second homicide for the year

According to the Police, at approximately 11:30a.m., on Wednesday March 1st, they were informed that Gordon’s partly decomposed body was seen in the Johnson Mountains at Belle Isle. His body was recovered and officially pronounced dead by the District Doctor.

A post mortem examination performed on the body today revealed that Gordon died as a result of ex-san-guination or severe loss of blood, from a shot gun injury to the chest.

Gordon was last seen on Sunday, February 26th, 2017.









