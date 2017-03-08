Nicole France-Nicholls, Dietician at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, has urged persons diagnosed with kidney disease to follow the instructions of their Physician and limit the intake of foods which may increase their risk of complications

Mrs. Nicholls explained that kidney patients must limit their intake of foods which are high in protein, potassium, phosphorous and sodium. She said the bi-products/waste products of these is what builds up in the blood to toxic levels.

Mrs. Nicholls also encouraged Diabetics to be especially cautions as they are at a greater risk of developing kidney disease and that once diabetes is managed from the beginning you can live a long and healthy life.









