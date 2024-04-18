The National Firearms Amnesty initiative by the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF), has been progressing successfully.

According to a release from the RSVGPF, the gun amnesty initiative is a collaboration with the Government which was launched on March 1st and will conclude on May 31, 2024.

The initiative was designed to foster a safer environment across St. Vincent and the Grenadines by reducing the number of illegal firearms in circulation.

To date, the program has successfully retrieved eight illegal firearms and 209 rounds of ammunition from the community, which is a significant step towards the goal of removing illicit firearms from the streets and diminishing the potential for violent crime.

The police is reminding the public that the amnesty is a ‘No questions asked’ and ‘No prosecution’ initiative. Individuals are encouraged to voluntarily surrender any illegal firearms and ammunition in their possession without fear of prosecution or questioning.

