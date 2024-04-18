Three Hundred Farmers IDs now ready for distribution

Some three hundred Farmers Identification Cards are now ready for distribution to farmers across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar announced yesterday that the Farmers Support Company has been charged with the responsibility to distribute the cards.

He is urging Farmers to collect the Cards as soon as possible.

Minister Caesar outlines the process of applying for a Farmers ID Card, as no Farmer should be operating without an ID.

