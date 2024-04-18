Taiwan Donates supplies to the Ministry of National Mobilization

A quantity of supplies from the Simply Help Foundation was donated to the Ministry of National Mobilization, through the Embassy of the Republic of China, Taiwan.

The items were donated to the Foster Care program of the Child Development Division, the Male Engagement Development Program of the Gender Affairs Division and representatives of various Sporting Organisations throughout the country.

In her address at the ceremony, Taiwanese Ambassador Her Excellency Fiona Fan restated her country’s commitment to support the various communities in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister of National Mobilization, Dr. Orando Brewster expressed gratitude for the generous donation of the items.

The handing over ceremony was held at the Girl Guide Headquarters on Tuesday.

Photo Credit: Agency For Public Information -API

Like this: Like Loading...

Related