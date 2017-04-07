Festival of Dance

The 2017 Digicel SVG Gospel Festival will continue with two shows over the weekend.

This evening some twenty Gospel Dance Groups from churches around the country, will gather at the Peace Memorial Hall for ‘A Glorious Celebration of Dance’, beginning at eight o’clock.

Several leading groups such as: Diadem Dancers, KLT Dancers, Yeshua Praise, Holirem Dancers are scheduled to perform tonight.

Meanwhile, on Sunday evening it will be the turn of the gospel bands at the Wilson Hill New Testament Church from 6.00 pm in ‘A Celebration of Praise’.

All of the leading gospel bands in the state will be present among them: Alive, Ekklesia, Flow, One Word Praise and Yell.

The 2017 Digicel SVG Gospel Festival was officially opened here last Sunday at the Victoria Park.

The festival which is into its 15th year is being celebrated under the theme: ’15 Years of the Glorious Celebration of the Gospel’.

It will climax on Sunday 30th April with the staging of the National Gospel Showcase at the Victoria Park”.









