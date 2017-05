MRS WENDER STRODE SAMUEL of Brooklyn, New York formerly of Rose Hall died on Friday April 21st at the age of 51. The funeral takes place on Friday May 12th at the Trinity Apostolic Church, Brooklyn, New York. Burial will be on Saturday May 13th at the Canarsie Cemetery, New York, USA.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related