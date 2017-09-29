Minister of Tourism, Sports and Culture, Cecil Mckie, said the staging of the Everything Vincy Independence Festival next month will help to improve this country’s competitiveness as a tourist destination.

The festival will take place from October 21st to the 29th, at the E.T Joshua Airport site at Arnos Vale.

Everything Vincy is a series of events that will highlight motorsports, music, merchandising and the various aspects of culture in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister Mckie said local producers in particular, stand to benefit significantly from the staging of the festival and will also contribute to the overall marketing of the destination.









