OCTOBER PARLIAMENT

The Agricultural and Feeder Roads Projects Loan Authorization Bill is listed to receive its first reading, when the Meeting of the House of Assembly convenes on Thursday October 5th.

The Bill will be tabled by Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

There will also be Select Committee reports on the Occupational Safety and Health Bill and the Vincy Table Tennis Foundation Incorporation Bill.

Twenty questions have been listed by the Opposition for Oral answers.

The Meeting will also include a Special Session for recognition of the former Attorney General Judith Jones Morgan, who served in that capacity since 2001.

Next Thursday’s Meeting of Parliament begins at 10am.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related