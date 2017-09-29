OECS MEDIA LAUNCH

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Communication Strategy for Child Abuse in Sports will have a media launch here next Monday at the Blue Lagoon Hotel at Ratho Mill.

The launch will be followed by a one-day training workshop on Child Abuse in Sports. Representatives of the National Sports Associations in St Vincent and the Grenadines are expected to attend the Workshop.

The OECS Communication Strategy for Child Abuse in Sport has emerged through the collaborative efforts of the OECS Commission and UNICEF.

It was developed out of a yearlong process of focus group discussions with youth, sports and social development organisations; as well as with the Ministries of Social Services, Youth, Sports and Education in four OECS Member States. It’s main focus was to determine the level of protection required for children who participate in sports in the sub-region.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related