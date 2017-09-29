TBPO SOFTBALL CRICKET

Just for the Fun, and Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines All Stars won their matches last weekend in the National Lotteries Authority Top Belair Progressive Organisation Softball Cricket Championship at the Dauphine Playing Field. Two other matches were rained out, and one game was not played because of miscommunication of the fixtures.

Just for Fun defeated Gomea Bombers by 4 runs.

The scores: Just for Fun batted 76 off 13 overs (Alwayne Quashie 3-6), Gomea Bombers 72 off 16 overs (Roger Francois 4-20, Julius London 3-20)

Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines All Stars defeated Smart Snipers by 170 runs.

The scores: Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines All Stars 227-8 off 20 overs (Ron Adams 58, Godwin John 39, Kelly Murray 26, Glenroy Dasent 26, Oneil Sayers 3-33, Ezreal Baptiste 2-39), Smart Snipers 57 off 17.1 overs (Dwayne Williams 3-18, Ron Adams 2-7, Kelly Murray 2-15).

The matches between Nice Radio Clinchers and Dipcon Road Warriors, and Computec Older Boys versus Out Ah Trouble were rained out.

There was miscommunication regarding the fixtures for the match between Challengers and Topi Fresh Shotters. The match will be re-scheduled.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related