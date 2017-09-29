GUN RELATED INCIDENTS

Assistant Commissioner of Police in Charge of Crime, Frankie Joseph has said that the Majority of homicides recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines so far for this year, are reported to be gun related.

The Acting Commissioner said steps have been taken by the local police, to minimize the effects of Crime and Crime Related Activities throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

ACP Joseph said that the Local Police continues to make rounds in the various communities throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines, in particular, those known as hot spots and he is sounding an appeal to persons who are aware of police corruption to make a report.

The Acting Commissioner of Police is also making a call for citizens to play an active part in addressing this situation.









