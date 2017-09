MRS VIRGIL KALMA JACK-JORDAN of Canada formerly of Caratal Village died on Saturday august 19th at the age of 31. The funeral service takes place on Saturday September 30th. At the Demarco Funeral Home, 3725 Keele Street. Viewing takes place from 1pm and the service begins at 3:00.









