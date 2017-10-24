NEW MATHEMATICS APPROACH

Teachers of Mathematics in St. Vincent and the Grenadines have been challenged to adopt more modern and relevant methods of teaching the subject.

Principal of the Barrouallie Secondary School, Kenneth Holder, delivered the feature address at the opening of a Professional Development Conference on Monday, which focused on: Developing Teaching and Learning Skills in the Mathematics Classroom.

The Conference was hosted by the Division of Teacher Education of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education.

Mr. Holder urged Teachers to adjust their teaching strategies to enhance the learning experience of the students.

The Mathematics Conference is currently taking place at Lecture Theatre-2 of the Villa Campus of the Community College and comprises of Teachers from grades 5 to 8 of Primary and Secondary Schools in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.









