In the DIGICEL/St. Vincent Brewery Breakaway Firms Invitational Football Championships yesterday afternoon, Javid Pompey goal secured a 1-nil victory for Massy Stores over Eveready Deadly Strikers at the Grammar School Playing Field.

At the same venue today, Argyle International Airport will play against Customs and Finance at 4:25.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related