MR CHRISTIAN IVOR MARTIN – CMG better known as CIMS of England formerly of Villa and Biabou died on Wednesday August 15th at the age of 77. The funeral takes place at the Cantley Methodist Church, Doncaster, England. He will be cremated and ashes returned to St. Vincent. A Memorial Service in St. Vincent will be announced at a future date.







