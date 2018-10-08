TAIWAN NATIONAL DAY

The Embassy of the Republic of China on Taiwan will host the 107th National Day Reception this afternoon at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown.

The event will include remarks from Joanna Jack from the Taiwanese Embassy; Taiwanese Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Calvin Ho and Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves will deliver the feature address.

Several Government Officials and other individuals are expected to attend the Ceremony, which is scheduled to begin at five this afternoon.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of China on Taiwan established relations in 1981.

This afternoon’s Reception will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.







