Teachers across SVG saluted on World Teachers’ Day

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is today joining the global community in observing World Teachers’ Day with the theme: “Standing with teachers: 60 years of protecting the profession, advancing its status and shaping our futures.”

Minister of Education, Vocational Training and Innovation, Digital Transformation, and Information, Hon. Phillip Jackson, saluted teachers across the nation, emphasizing that they are deeply valued in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He described teachers as the bedrock and cornerstone of society.

Minister Jackson also made an appeal for stakeholders to show greater respect for Teachers.

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