Prime Minister Friday encourages Vincentians to unite as the nation observes National Day of Prayer

Vincentians have been urged to unite as the nation observes a National Day of Prayer.

The encouragement came from Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Godwin Friday, in a message to the nation to mark the occasion, which is being observed with the theme: Restore, Unite and Uplift Our Nation Through Prayer.

The Day of Prayer is being observed as part of activities to commemorate the nation’s 47th Anniversary of Independence.

Today’s event is being co-ordinated by the Ministry of Social Welfare, Community Empowerment, Ecclesiastical Affairs and National Heritage, in collaboration with the National Day of Prayer Committee.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related